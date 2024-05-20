Mr. Joseph M. Savage, USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Programs Director and USACE Louisville District Commander Col. Reyn Mann talk with attendees during a scheduled networking break as part of the 2024 Ohio River Basin Inspection Tour May 21, 2024, at the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:11 Photo ID: 8426126 VIRIN: 240521-A-KX407-1071 Resolution: 5421x3614 Size: 2.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE brings together partners to discuss challenges, opportunities within Ohio River Basin [Image 7 of 7], by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.