U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Maj. Gen. Mark Quander speaks with stakeholders at the 2024 Ohio River Basin Inspection Tour, also known as ORBIT, May 21-22, in Louisville, Kentucky.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:11 Photo ID: 8426125 VIRIN: 240521-A-RC524-1097 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 9.4 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE brings together partners to discuss challenges, opportunities within Ohio River Basin [Image 7 of 7], by Kelsie Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.