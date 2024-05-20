USACE brings together partners to discuss challenges, opportunities within Ohio River Basin

The 2024 Ohio River Basin Inspection Tour brought Ohio River Basin stakeholders together to identify challenges and opportunities within the basin, raise awareness of organizational initiatives, and to strengthen the network of ORB stakeholders. As part of ORBIT, participants received a tour of McAlpine Locks and Dam in Louisville, Kentucky, May 22, 2024.

