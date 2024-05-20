RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024

Helmet and body armor, symbolizing fallen Security Forces Airmen, sits in front of the Closing Ceremony for National Police Week at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024. The 48 Security Forces Squadron remembered Airmen from U.S. Air Force Security Forces who have sacrificed their life for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
Photo by A1C Alexander Vasquez