Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024 [Image 7 of 10]

    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Kawecki, 48th Security Forces Squadron assistant operations officer, exhibits the Final Roll Call Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024. The 48 SFS remembered Airmen from USAF Security Forces who have sacrificed their life for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 06:16
    Photo ID: 8425789
    VIRIN: 240517-F-YU294-2071
    Resolution: 5715x3802
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024
    RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    Police
    Police Week
    Liberty Wing
    48FW
    48SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT