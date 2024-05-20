U.S. Air Force Capt. Eric Kawecki, 48th Security Forces Squadron assistant operations officer, exhibits the Final Roll Call Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024. The 48 SFS remembered Airmen from USAF Security Forces who have sacrificed their life for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 06:16 Photo ID: 8425789 VIRIN: 240517-F-YU294-2071 Resolution: 5715x3802 Size: 1.03 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.