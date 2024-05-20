RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024

U.S. Airmen from the 48th Security Forces Squadron salute the flag during the National Anthem at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024. The 48 SFS dedicated a series of events to celebrate police week, such as golf tournaments, softball games, and more, in honor of those who have given their life for their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB