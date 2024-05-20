U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Washburn, 48th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks during the National Police Week Closing Ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, England, May 17, 2024. The Commander highlighted achievements by the Liberty Wings SFS and their Airmen, as well as, paying his respects to USAF Security Forces Airmen who have given their life for their country in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 06:16 Photo ID: 8425792 VIRIN: 240517-F-YU294-2115 Resolution: 5605x3729 Size: 933.59 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAFL Police Week Closing Ceremony 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.