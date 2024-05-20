31st MXS spouse tour

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maurice King, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, gives a tour to spouses and family from the 31st Maintenance Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2024. 31st MXS spouses and families toured shops in the squadron learning more about the day-to-day of the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

