    31st MXS spouse tour [Image 8 of 9]

    31st MXS spouse tour

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Spouses and family from the 31st Maintenance Squadron tour the aerospace ground equipment shop at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2024. Spouses and family attended a scheduled visit to the 31st MXS designed to increase familiarity with the installation and its missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 06:27
    Photo ID: 8425757
    VIRIN: 240520-F-NR938-1356
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MXS spouse tour [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Family
    31st FW
    31st MXS

