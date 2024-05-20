31st MXS spouse tour

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Maurice King, 31st Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance craftsman, gives a tour to spouses and family from the 31st Maintenance Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2024. The annual tour allowed families to experience and see first-hand what it is like to work for the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

