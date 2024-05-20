31st MXS spouse tour

Spouses and family from the 31st Maintenance Squadron tour the Air Force repair enhancement program at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 20, 2024. The annual tour allowed families to experience and see first-hand what it is like to work for the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

Date Taken: 05.20.2024
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT