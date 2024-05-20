240519-N-N08E9-1044 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2024) Cmdr. Jonathan Greenwald, right, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and Seaman Recruit Jamilette Manzanaresmarquez, participate in an integrated live fire exercise. Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 21:24 Photo ID: 8422070 VIRIN: 240519-N-NE089-1044 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 2.19 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Michael Murphy conducts live fire exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.