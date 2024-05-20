Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Murphy conducts live fire exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Michael Murphy conducts live fire exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240519-N-N08E9-1044 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2024) Cmdr. Jonathan Greenwald, right, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and Seaman Recruit Jamilette Manzanaresmarquez, participate in an integrated live fire exercise. Michael Murphy, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Elisabeth Aigeldinger)

    This work, USS Michael Murphy conducts live fire exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

