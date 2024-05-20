USS Preble conducts flight operations

240519-N-N08E9-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) conducts flight operations. Preble, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandria Vallancey)

