Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Preble conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Preble conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240519-N-N08E9-1043 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) conducts flight operations. Preble, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Alexandria Vallancey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8422055
    VIRIN: 240519-N-NE089-1043
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 339.66 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Preble conducts flight operations
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts underway replenishment
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts underway replenishment
    USS Michael Murphy conducts live fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Abraham Lincoln Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT