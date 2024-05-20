USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts underway replenishment

240520-N-N08E9-1032 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), commences an approach alongside Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197), during an underway replenishment. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Quartermaster 3rd Class Sabrina Zdanciewicz)

