240520-N-N08E9-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Janae Cross, right, reviews the procedures for stationing during an underway replenishment aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Quartermaster 3rd Class Sabrina Zdanciewicz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 21:24 Photo ID: 8422062 VIRIN: 240520-N-NE089-1031 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1013.39 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts underway replenishment [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.