    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts underway replenishment [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts underway replenishment

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240520-N-N08E9-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 20, 2024) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Janae Cross, right, reviews the procedures for stationing during an underway replenishment aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Quartermaster 3rd Class Sabrina Zdanciewicz)

