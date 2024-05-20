Old Hickory Dam in Hendersonville, Tennessee, releases water downstream on the Cumberland River May 9, 2024. A preliminary analysis of flood data by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District from the early May high-water event in middle Tennessee, revealed USACE dam projects in the Cumberland River Basin reduced flood damages by an estimated $180 million. (USACE Photo)
Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin
