    Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin [Image 2 of 2]

    Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin

    HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Old Hickory Dam in Hendersonville, Tennessee, releases water downstream on the Cumberland River May 9, 2024. A preliminary analysis of flood data by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District from the early May high-water event in middle Tennessee, revealed USACE dam projects in the Cumberland River Basin reduced flood damages by an estimated $180 million. (USACE Photo)

