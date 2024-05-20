Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin [Image 1 of 2]

    Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    This map shows the difference between the reduced flood impacts experienced in the vicinity of Nashville, Tennessee, on the Cumberland River in early May 2024 with estimated impacts (shown in red) if USACE dam storage projects were not in operation. (USACE Graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8420409
    VIRIN: 240521-A-A1409-1010
    Resolution: 1541x907
    Size: 1011.06 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin
    Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flood data reveals USACE projects prevented $180 million in damages in Cumberland River Basin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Nashville
    Water Management
    Cumberland River
    Flood Risk Management
    Cumberland River Basin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT