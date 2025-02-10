U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District monitoring heavy rainfall, preparing for potential flood impacts

Courtesy Photo | Old Hickory Dam in Hendersonville, Tennessee, releases water downstream on the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Old Hickory Dam in Hendersonville, Tennessee, releases water downstream on the Cumberland River May 9, 2024. A preliminary analysis of flood data by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District from the early May high-water event in middle Tennessee, revealed USACE dam projects in the Cumberland River Basin reduced flood damages by an estimated $180 million. (USACE Photo) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is closely monitoring a series of forecasted rain events expected to bring six to seven inches of rainfall across the region this week. With anticipated heavy rainfall and widespread coverage, water management operations have shifted to “Level 3 – Watch” operating conditions to manage potential flooding and navigation impacts.



All USACE-operated storage projects currently have empty flood storage zones to capture runoff and mitigate downstream flooding risks. Additionally, Cordell Hull Lake and Old Hickory Lake have been lowered to the bottom of their normal operating ranges to maximize available buffer capacity. Cordell Hull and Old Hickory are run-of-river projects that don’t have significant storage and were not designed to hold back flood waters.



“The Nashville District is taking proactive steps to manage this significant rainfall event by utilizing our flood storage capacity and adjusting reservoir operations,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “Our priority is to reduce flood risks, support safe navigation, and keep the public informed as conditions evolve.”



Navigation and Reservoir Impacts



• Cheatham Lock Navigation Restrictions: Due to the high volume of expected rainfall, navigation at Cheatham Lock may be impacted by this weekend, with potential short-term restrictions or closures lasting approximately two to three days.

• The USACE storage reservoirs of J. Percy Priest, Center Hill, Dale Hollow, and Wolf Creek currently have empty flood storage zones and may see rapid rises in lake levels as they hold back flood waters. These waters will be slowly released after the rain ends to prepare them for future events.

• Cordell Hull, Old Hickory, and Cheatham Dams do not have built in flood storage and must release the water that runs into them, this may be done using their spillway gates or hydropower turbines, depending on the dam and how much water they must release.

Flood Risk Management Levels



The USACE Water Management team operates at four levels to respond to changing weather and river conditions:



Level 4 (Normal Conditions): Regular operations with standard staffing and daily monitoring of weather and river conditions. No significant weather threats.



Level 3 (Watch): Conditions warrant increased monitoring due to heavy rain forecasts or rising river stages. Extra staff and coordination with agencies to prepare for potential issues.



Level 2 (Extended Hours): Operations extend beyond normal hours when rain exceeds 4 inches or rivers reach critical levels. More staff is on hand, and closer coordination with emergency teams occurs.



Level 1 (24/7 Operations): In extreme conditions, with rainfall over 6 inches or imminent dam safety threats, the team works around the clock. Full coordination with emergency agencies and frequent updates to the public.



The Nashville District remains in close coordination with federal, state, and local agencies, as well as navigation industry partners, to ensure proactive flood risk management and to minimize impacts to the public.



“Nashville District’s storage reservoirs are prepared to help minimize downstream flood impacts on the Cumberland River and our staff are ready to quickly evaluate rainfall and make changes to our operations,” said David Bogema, USACE Nashville District Water Management section chief. “We encourage people to be weather aware and pay attention to local flood warnings. Water can rise very quickly on the smaller creeks and rivers in the region that do not have flood storage dams, such as Mill Creek and the Harpeth River.”



Weather can be unpredictable, and USACE urges everyone to exercise caution and prepare for extreme weather events. Many people do not realize two feet of water on a highway or bridge can float most vehicles. If the water is moving rapidly, a car, truck or SUV can be swept off the bridge and into a body of water. Water can erode the roadbed, creating unsafe driving conditions. Underpasses can fill with water, while the adjacent roadway remains clear. Many flash floods occur at night when flooded roads are difficult to see. Information for preparing for floods can be found at https://www.ready.gov/floods.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/ on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.