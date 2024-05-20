Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th Airlift Wing trains international students [Image 6 of 6]

    314th Airlift Wing trains international students

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Iraqi Naqib Suhaib Al-Khafaji, Iraqi Air Force student, sits in a C-130J Super Hercules cockpit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2024. International students learned how to fly in formation to deliver heavy equipment pallets and the containerized delivery system to the Blackjack Drop Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    This work, 314th Airlift Wing trains international students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    Team Little Rock
    314th Airlift Wing
    314 AW
    HerkNation

