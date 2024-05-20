Iraqi Naqib Suhaib Al-Khafaji, Iraqi Air Force student, discusses the flight formations with his instructors at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2024. The international students learned how to fly in formation with each other to deliver heavy equipment pallets and the containerized delivery system to the Blackjack Drop Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 10:45 Photo ID: 8420127 VIRIN: 240416-F-TH245-2002 Resolution: 2393x1595 Size: 248.75 KB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 314th Airlift Wing trains international students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.