French Sous-Lieutenant Clint Goumain, L’Armeé de I’Aire Française student, sits in a C-130J Super Hercules cockpit at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2024. The international students learned how to fly in formation to deliver heavy equipment pallets and the containerized delivery system to the Blackjack Drop Zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8420131
|VIRIN:
|240416-F-TH245-2005
|Resolution:
|2394x1595
|Size:
|301.37 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 314th Airlift Wing trains international students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT