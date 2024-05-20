Maj. Willam Place, 189th Airlift Wing formal training unit instructor pilot; Lt. Col. Michael Hutchins, 62nd Airlift Squadron commander; Iraqi Naqib Suhaib Al-Khafaji, Iraqi Air Force student; and French Sous-Lieutenant Clint Goumain, L’Armeé de I’Aire Française student, pose for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2024. The mission was planned to include two visual low-levels on night vision goggles around the central Arkansas area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 10:45 Photo ID: 8420130 VIRIN: 240416-F-TH245-2004 Resolution: 2393x1595 Size: 295.19 KB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 314th Airlift Wing trains international students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.