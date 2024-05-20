Maj. Willam Place, 189th Airlift Wing formal training unit instructor pilot; Lt. Col. Michael Hutchins, 62nd Airlift Squadron commander; Iraqi Naqib Suhaib Al-Khafaji, Iraqi Air Force student; and French Sous-Lieutenant Clint Goumain, L’Armeé de I’Aire Française student, pose for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 16, 2024. The mission was planned to include two visual low-levels on night vision goggles around the central Arkansas area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8420130
|VIRIN:
|240416-F-TH245-2004
|Resolution:
|2393x1595
|Size:
|295.19 KB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 314th Airlift Wing trains international students [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
