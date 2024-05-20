555th FGS Supports NATO Allies

A member of the Romanian Air Force assigned to the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” prepares a F-16 Fighting Falcon for maintenance during exercise Astral Knight 24 at 71st AB Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. USEUCOM lives and trains with the Allies and partners at forward locations throughout Europe to facilitate NATO’s collective defense plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

