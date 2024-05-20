555th FGS Supports NATO Allies

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron collaborates with members of the Romanian Air Force assigned to the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” during exercise Astral Knight 24 at 71st AB Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. Multinational exercises with Allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen the Alliance’s shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

