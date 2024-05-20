A member of the Romanian Air Force assigned to the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” prepares a F-16 Fighting Falcon for maintenance during exercise Astral Knight 24 at 71st AB Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. NATO integration fosters interoperability among Allied and partner forces, enabling seamless information sharing, joint training exercises and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8419587
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-VJ231-1495
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CâMPIA TURZII, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 555th FGS Supports NATO Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
