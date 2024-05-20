Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    555th FGS Supports NATO Allies

    CâMPIA TURZII, ROMANIA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 555th Fighter Generation Squadron collaborate with members of the Romanian Air Force assigned to the 71st Air Base “General Emanoil Ionescu” during exercise Astral Knight 24 at 71st AB Câmpia Turzii, Romania, May 16, 2024. USEUCOM lives and trains with the Allies and partners at forward locations throughout Europe to facilitate NATO’s collective defense plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    This work, 555th FGS Supports NATO Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

