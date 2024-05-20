U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, center, listens to Catt Ott, theory of constraints consultant during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2024. Catt Ott, discussed the various challenges the members face. Avionics training develops maintainers to be flexible and innovative problem-solvers to increase their level of productivity and accuracy.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 20:51 Photo ID: 8418959 VIRIN: 240502-F-TF852-1066 Resolution: 4096x2734 Size: 615.81 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.