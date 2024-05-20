U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, center, listens to Catt Ott, theory of constraints consultant during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2024. Catt Ott, discussed the various challenges the members face. Avionics training develops maintainers to be flexible and innovative problem-solvers to increase their level of productivity and accuracy.(U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8418959
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-TF852-1066
|Resolution:
|4096x2734
|Size:
|615.81 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
