    Wild Weasel Walk-through [Image 3 of 5]

    Wild Weasel Walk-through

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force SSgt. Dallas Cross, 13th fighter generation squadron, aircraft inspection craftsman explains to 35th Fighter Wing leadership about the maintenance processes of F-16 during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May. 2, 2024. Avionics dispatchers recently created a queue-in-process, which decreases the cycle time for avionics maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 20:51
    Photo ID: 8418949
    VIRIN: 240502-F-TF852-1049
    Resolution: 5212x3478
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

