U.S. Air Force SSgt. Dallas Cross, 13th fighter generation squadron, aircraft inspection craftsman explains to 35th Fighter Wing leadership about the maintenance processes of F-16 during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May. 2, 2024. Avionics dispatchers recently created a queue-in-process, which decreases the cycle time for avionics maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8418949
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-TF852-1049
|Resolution:
|5212x3478
|Size:
|10.85 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-through [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
