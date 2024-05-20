U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, left, listens to SSgt. Steven Saetern, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron, crew chief during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 2, 2024. They discussed the various emergencies procedures and maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
