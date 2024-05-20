Staff Sgt. Christopher Herod, from 189th Infantry Brigade, packs his ruck on the first day of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2024. The purpose of the Best OC/T competition is to Identity Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers, who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8418916
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-AQ215-2355
|Resolution:
|6397x4265
|Size:
|12.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|AUSTELL, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
