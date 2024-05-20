First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1

Staff Sgt. Christopher Herod, from 189th Infantry Brigade, packs his ruck on the first day of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2024. The purpose of the Best OC/T competition is to Identity Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers, who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties.

