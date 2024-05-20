First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Rios, from 5th Infantry Brigade, runs two miles on day one of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2024. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army best OC/T competition in August at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Date Taken: 05.20.2024
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani