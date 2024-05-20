Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Rios, from 5th Infantry Brigade, runs two miles on day one of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2024. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army best OC/T competition in August at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8418917
|VIRIN:
|240520-A-AQ215-2252
|Resolution:
|4615x3077
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
