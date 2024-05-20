Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1 [Image 10 of 10]

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Rios, from 5th Infantry Brigade, runs two miles on day one of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2024. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army best OC/T competition in August at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 20:40
    Photo ID: 8418917
    VIRIN: 240520-A-AQ215-2252
    Resolution: 4615x3077
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: SAN ANGELO, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1
    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Competition
    First Army Division West
    1ADWBESTOCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT