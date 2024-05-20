Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1 [Image 6 of 10]

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Capt. Joshua Katz, from the 181st Brigade, holds a plank position during the physical fitness challenge on the first day of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2024. Competitors are assessed on their appearance, physical readiness, marksmanship ability, OC/T depth of knowledge, and ability to perform a wide range of tactical and technical common skills. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army best OC/T competition in August at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8418913
    VIRIN: 240520-A-AQ215-9955
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Competition
    First Army Division West
    1ADWBestOCT

