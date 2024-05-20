First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1

Capt. Patrick Catton, from 120th Infantry Brigade, dismounts from the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle prior to the start of the physical training event during day one of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2024. The purpose of the Best OC/T competition is to Identity Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers, who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army best OC/T competition in August at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

