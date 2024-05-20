Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1 [Image 8 of 10]

    First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Capt. Patrick Catton, from 120th Infantry Brigade, dismounts from the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle prior to the start of the physical training event during day one of the First Army Division West Best Observer Coach/Trainer Competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2024. The purpose of the Best OC/T competition is to Identity Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers, who demonstrate outstanding OC/T, military performance, leadership, and achievement in their daily duties. Selected winners will then proceed to compete in the First Army best OC/T competition in August at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 20:47
    Photo ID: 8418915
    VIRIN: 240520-A-AQ215-2301
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: WEBBERVILLE, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West Best OC/T Competition Day 1 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Competition
    First Army Division West
    1ADWBestOCT

