The International Graduate Badge was created in 1964 in response to a desire by international officer graduates for a distinctive emblem that would identify the wearer as a resident graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff Officer Course.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8418628
|VIRIN:
|240517-D-LM057-8133
|Resolution:
|489x532
|Size:
|104.65 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge [Image 2 of 2], by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT