WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge

The International Graduate Badge was created in 1964 in response to a desire by international officer graduates for a distinctive emblem that would identify the wearer as a resident graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff Officer Course.

