Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge [Image 2 of 2]

    WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    The International Graduate Badge was created in 1964 in response to a desire by international officer graduates for a distinctive emblem that would identify the wearer as a resident graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff Officer Course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8418628
    VIRIN: 240517-D-LM057-8133
    Resolution: 489x532
    Size: 104.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge [Image 2 of 2], by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge
    WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    @USNORTHCOM
    @USSOUTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT