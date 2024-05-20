WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge

COLUMBUS, GA – Twenty-seven international students, members of CGSOC, class of 2024, were presented the CGSOC International Graduate Badge at a ceremony on May 17, at the Country Club of Columbus. The students represent the countries of Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and Peru.



The ceremony, was presided by Deputy WHINSEC Commandant Lt. Col. Donald Sapp, had the honor of hosting Paraguayan Army Commanding General, and newest WHINSEC Hall of Fame inductee, Army General Manuel Rodríguez Sosa as the guest speaker for the gala event.



The International Graduate Badge was created in 1964 in response to a desire by international officer graduates for a distinctive emblem that would identify the wearer as a resident graduate of the United States Army Command and General Staff Officer Course. The distinctive badge, designed by the Department of the Army Institute of Heraldry, is circular, two inches in diameter, and depicts the Kansas State Flower, the Sunflower. Twelve of the petals are light, and twelve of the petals are dark, together symbolizing the 24 hours a day consumed with classes, study and other college related activities. In the center of the badge, the words "usa command and general staff college" surround the college's symbol, the lamp.



Class of 2024 will conclude its 11-month journey on June 05, when 54 students will be presented with the Command and General Staff Officer Course diploma.

