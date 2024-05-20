Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge [Image 1 of 2]

    WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Paraguayan Army Commanding General, Gen. Manuel Rodríguez Sosa pins the Command and General Staff Officer Course International Graduate Badge to Mexican Army Maj. Yudith Calderon Abarca. CGSOC, class 0f 2024 awarded the badge to 27 international students from eight nations.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:02
