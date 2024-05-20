WHINSEC Presents the Command and General Staff International Graduate Badge

Paraguayan Army Commanding General, Gen. Manuel Rodríguez Sosa pins the Command and General Staff Officer Course International Graduate Badge to Mexican Army Maj. Yudith Calderon Abarca. CGSOC, class 0f 2024 awarded the badge to 27 international students from eight nations.
