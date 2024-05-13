Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer America Wingo 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    STRAIT OF MALACCA (May 4, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate Seamen Jesus Reyes, from Dallas, temporarily assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), stands watch while underway May 4, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:16
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    LSC-10

