SINGAPORE (May 4, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Dylan Blount, from Kingsport, Tennessee, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), stands a lookout watch while getting underway May 4, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 02:16
|Photo ID:
|8416613
|VIRIN:
|240504-N-PF515-4023
|Resolution:
|5674x3783
|Size:
|11.44 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway [Image 4 of 4], by CPO America Wingo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT