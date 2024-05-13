USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway

SINGAPORE (May 4, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Dylan Blount, from Kingsport, Tennessee, assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), stands a lookout watch while getting underway May 4, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)

