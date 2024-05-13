USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) gets underway

SINGAPORE (May 4, 2024) – Cmdr. Samuel Hoard Jr., from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), looks out from the bridge during sea and anchor detail as the ship gets underway from Singapore May 4, 2024. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist America Wingo)
