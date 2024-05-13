Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Maritime Domain Awareness Exercise [Image 3 of 10]

    ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Maritime Domain Awareness Exercise

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Junard Casile assigned to Marine Corps Attack Boat Battalion operates a patrol craft with embarked Marines assigned to Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a maritime domain awareness exercise as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, May 19, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 00:05
    Photo ID: 8416451
    VIRIN: 240519-M-HB658-1116
    Resolution: 3299x4618
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: PALAWAN, PH
    This work, ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Maritime Domain Awareness Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    Maritime Domain Awareness
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

