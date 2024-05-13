ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Maritime Domain Awareness Exercise

A Philippine Marine Corps patrol craft attached to Marine Corps Attack Boat Battalion follows a U.S. Navy rigid-hull inflatable boat with embarked U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a maritime domain awareness exercise as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, May 19, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

