ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Combined Maritime Domain Awareness Exercise

Philippine Marine Corps Tech. Sgt. Marvin Sotero assigned to Marine Corps Attack Boat Battalion surveys a boat lane for obstacles and simulated vessels of interest off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, during a maritime domain awareness exercise as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum May 19, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

