U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class, Matthew Dooley, an avionics technician assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, checks a weapons bay during the First State Air Show at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 18, 2024. The F-35A Demo Team maintainers showcase the precision and professionalism of the U. S. Air Force enlisted members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 23:08
|Photo ID:
|8416368
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-LY743-4634
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT