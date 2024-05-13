Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB [Image 2 of 7]

    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Braeden Bissel, left, a crew chief assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, and Airman 1st Class Matthew Dooley, right, an avionics technician assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, launch out an F-35A during the First State Air Show at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 18, 2024. The F-35A Demo Team maintainers showcase the precision and professionalism of the U. S. Air Force enlisted members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8416365
    VIRIN: 240518-F-LY743-4630
    Resolution: 6882x4588
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB
    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB
    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB
    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB
    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB
    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB
    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    DEMO
    F-35A
    F-35A DEMO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT