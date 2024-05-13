F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB

A U.S. F-35A Lightning II assigned to the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team performs at the First State Air Show over Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 18, 2024. The F-35A is an agile, versatile, high-performance, 9g capable multirole fighter that combines stealth, sensor fusion and unprecedented situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

