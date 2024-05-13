F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB

U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs pre-flight inspections prior to preforming in the First State Air Show at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 18, 2024. Dover AFB hosted over 100,000 spectators that witnessed the raw power of the F-35A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

