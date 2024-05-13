Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB [Image 3 of 7]

    F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus  

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie “MACH” Kluesner, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs pre-flight inspections prior to preforming in the First State Air Show at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 18, 2024. Dover AFB hosted over 100,000 spectators that witnessed the raw power of the F-35A. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8416366
    VIRIN: 240518-F-LY743-4633
    Resolution: 7344x4896
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    This work, F-35A Demo Team at Dover AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    DEMO
    F-35A
    F-35A DEMO

