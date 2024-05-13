2-263rd ADA BN conducts opposing force air defense operations in Operation Palmetto Fury

U.S. Soldiers with the Battery B, 2nd Battalion 263rd Air Defense Artillery, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, conduct opposing force short range air defense in Operation Palmetto Fury May 17-18, 2024, at Clarks Hill Training Site, Plum Branch, South Carolina. Soldiers preformed as an air defense opposing force for aviation and ground forces during Operation Palmetto Fury. Operation Palmetto Fury integrates the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps with five South Carolina National Guard Major Subordinate Commands to train over 1,000 Service Members and accomplish 87 different training objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews)

