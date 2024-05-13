Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-263rd ADA BN conducts opposing force air defense operations in Operation Palmetto Fury [Image 2 of 5]

    2-263rd ADA BN conducts opposing force air defense operations in Operation Palmetto Fury

    PLUM BRANCH, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Battery B, 2nd Battalion 263rd Air Defense Artillery, 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, conduct opposing force short range air defense in Operation Palmetto Fury May 17-18, 2024, at Clarks Hill Training Site, Plum Branch, South Carolina. Soldiers preformed as an air defense opposing force for aviation and ground forces during Operation Palmetto Fury. Operation Palmetto Fury integrates the Army, Air Force and Marine Corps with five South Carolina National Guard Major Subordinate Commands to train over 1,000 Service Members and accomplish 87 different training objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tim Andrews)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8415997
    VIRIN: 240517-A-SH145-6290
    Resolution: 4579x3744
    Size: 11.45 MB
    Location: PLUM BRANCH, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-263rd ADA BN conducts opposing force air defense operations in Operation Palmetto Fury [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

