Story By Sgt. Tim Andrews



Plumb Branch, S.C. – Battery B, 2nd Battalion 263rd Air Defense Artillery (ADA), 678th ADA Brigade(BDE), and 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard conducted opposing force short-range air defense, and ground forces operations during Operation Palmetto Fury, May 17-18.

“It provides our air defenders the opportunity to perform their key duty tasks in an austere environment, and develop confidence and competencies in their abilities to perform the same tasks in combat,” said U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Campion, commander of Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 263rd ADA.

Soldiers engaged with AH-64 Apaches and UH-60 Black Hawks from 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, while utilizing the AN/TWQ-1 Avenger weapon systems, FIM-92 Stinger missiles and the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar for early warning of incoming aircraft, in addition to providing enemy ground forces for light infantry ground elements.

“B Battery performed excellently in their second field exercise with early warning systems enabled Avenger and Stinger teams to conduct 46 live-air engagements,” said Campion.

This provided a training stimulus for the Battery to refine their skills as Air Defenders, and Soldiers as they were evaluated by Training Support Battalion (TSBN) 1st Battalion, 346th Air Defense Artillery during Operation Palmetto Fury, and as part of their upcoming deployment to the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) Area.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 20:24 Story ID: 471676 Location: PLUM BRANCH, SC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battery B, 2nd Battalion 263rd Air Defense Artillery provides opposing force air defense in Operation Palmetto Fury, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.