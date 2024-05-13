Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland [Image 6 of 7]

    DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland

    DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, POLAND

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    29th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno (left), commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, and 29ID Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Hawley oversee a multinational Wet Gap Crossing exercise May 17, 2024, during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. Wet Gap Crossings like this one commanded by the 29th enable operations that use Improved Ribbon Bridges across a water obstacle, such as a river or lake to project combat forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 05:14
    Photo ID: 8415083
    VIRIN: 240517-A-WA652-8443
    Resolution: 5668x3779
    Size: 17.86 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

