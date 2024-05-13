Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno (left), commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, and 29ID Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Hawley oversee a multinational Wet Gap Crossing exercise May 17, 2024, during DEFENDER 24 at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland. Wet Gap Crossings like this one commanded by the 29th enable operations that use Improved Ribbon Bridges across a water obstacle, such as a river or lake to project combat forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2024 05:14
|Photo ID:
|8415083
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-WA652-8443
|Resolution:
|5668x3779
|Size:
|17.86 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DV Day and Wet Gap Crossing in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
